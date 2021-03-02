Etherparty Market Capitalization Tops $613,346.95 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $613,346.95 and approximately $53,469.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.00816448 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00062095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00029947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00045577 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

