Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $240.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.90.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $244.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.17. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $248.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.80, for a total transaction of $801,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,963.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,412. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.