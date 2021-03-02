Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in February

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the January 28th total of 1,651,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 538.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EUTLF. Oddo Bhf lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of EUTLF stock remained flat at $$12.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.80. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

