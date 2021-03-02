eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Gap Up to $6.72

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.72 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.09). eve Sleep shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,443,688 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.64.

eve Sleep Company Profile (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.