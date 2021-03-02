Evedo (EVED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $2.63 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

