Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 643,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,480 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $55,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,758,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,590. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $98.92.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

