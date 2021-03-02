EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues Earnings Results

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,965. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

