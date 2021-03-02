Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in February

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 28th total of 1,424,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAHPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 54,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

