Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

