EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $602.99

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 602.99 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 600.40 ($7.84), with a volume of 270996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592.40 ($7.74).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 521.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 418.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.09%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

