EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives $3.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in EXFO by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 9,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

