ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ExlService by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 6.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 34.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,525.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,332 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of EXLS opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

