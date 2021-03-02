ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.25.

EXLS opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. ExlService has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $89.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $191,557.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,330 shares of company stock worth $4,448,332. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

