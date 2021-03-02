FAI Wealth Management Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

FAI Wealth Management lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.6% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.97. 38,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,946. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

