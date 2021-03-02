FAI Wealth Management Sells 14,287 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

FAI Wealth Management lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for about 3.1% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

