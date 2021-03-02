FAI Wealth Management Takes $41,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 294,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,066,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JCPB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,984. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $56.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.