Farfetch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 44,231 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical volume of 8,505 call options.

Shares of FTCH opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 30.5% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,802,000 after purchasing an additional 806,172 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 12.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,143,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $300,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

