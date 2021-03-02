Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Mizuho

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.88.

NYSE:FRT opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $122.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,547,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

