Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,026,210 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Federal Signal by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Federal Signal stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

