Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $224.78 million and $29.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.41 or 0.00816056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00028732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00030055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

