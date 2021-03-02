FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $15.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,615. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

