Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 95,100 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 7,541.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,788 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $28,074,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 78.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after buying an additional 1,060,933 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 148.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 675,956 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,918.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,561 shares of company stock worth $7,672,510 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of WU opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.