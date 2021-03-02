Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 670.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.20.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.