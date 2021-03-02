Fiera Capital Corp Sells 10,014 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 57.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 383.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,309.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,271.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,093.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 834.36, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

