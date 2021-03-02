Fiera Capital Corp Sells 36,330 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,330 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.