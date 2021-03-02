Fiera Capital Corp Sells 94 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $232,063,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 313.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 154,182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bio-Techne by 410.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $15,051,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.27.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $372.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,823 shares of company stock worth $12,075,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

