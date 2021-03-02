Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG opened at $1,484.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 177.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,470.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,342.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

