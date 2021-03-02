Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $411.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

