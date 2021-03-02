Financial Review: TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) versus Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TripAdvisor and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor -24.54% -15.76% -7.30% Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TripAdvisor and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 4.27 $126.00 million $1.08 45.69 Magnite $156.41 million 38.38 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -141.00

TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TripAdvisor and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor 1 11 5 0 2.24 Magnite 0 2 4 0 2.67

TripAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $31.19, indicating a potential downside of 36.80%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential downside of 23.97%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Risk & Volatility

TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnite beats TripAdvisor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 884 million reviews and opinions on 7.9 million hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

