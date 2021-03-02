Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.61.

About Finbar Group

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

