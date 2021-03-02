FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 460 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 409,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $289,254,000 after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total transaction of $6,134,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.78 on Tuesday, hitting $713.65. 247,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,203,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $811.15 and its 200 day moving average is $575.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $685.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,442.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

