FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,832 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. 30,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,410. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.47, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

