FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 788.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

ADI traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,636. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

