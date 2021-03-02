FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD remained flat at $$161.53 on Tuesday. 241,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,400,503. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

