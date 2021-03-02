FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,789 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.