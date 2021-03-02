First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) Announces $1.08 Dividend

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

First Keystone has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get First Keystone alerts:

About First Keystone

First Keystone Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Keystone Community Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to individual, business, government, and public and institutional customers in Northeastern Pennsylvania market area. The company accepts demand deposits and interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for First Keystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Keystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.