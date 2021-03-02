First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $38,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

