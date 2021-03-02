First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 28,176 Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CICC Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

DADA opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

