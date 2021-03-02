First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,848 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of La-Z-Boy worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 187.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE LZB opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

