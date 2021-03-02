First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,373 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Vishay Precision Group worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE VPG opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $459.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.