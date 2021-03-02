First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,537 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.