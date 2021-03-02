First Trust Advisors LP Takes $1 Million Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

