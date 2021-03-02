Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $22.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FSR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,548,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,668,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,115,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

