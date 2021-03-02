Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $209.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $209.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 stock opened at $197.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -373.18 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,774.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.