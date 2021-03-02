Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.06.

FIVN opened at $197.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,774.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $6,383,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

