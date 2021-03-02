FLC Capital Advisors Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

