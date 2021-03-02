Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FL. Piper Sandler cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.35.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $51.65 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 370,249 shares of company stock worth $14,363,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

