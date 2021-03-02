Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Monday after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI now has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Foot Locker traded as high as $52.42 and last traded at $51.65. Approximately 3,715,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,010,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 99,675 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $3,881,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 370,249 shares of company stock worth $14,363,794. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

