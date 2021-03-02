Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.35.

NYSE:FL opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 99,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 370,249 shares of company stock worth $14,363,794 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

