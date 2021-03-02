Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. The company has a market cap of $418.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

